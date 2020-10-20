Collective & State Violence in Turkey

Reviews

“This excellent volume combines cutting-edge work from some of the most prominent experts on mass violence in Turkey with a clear conceptual through-line.” • Matthias Bjørnlund, Danish Institute for Study Abroad

“This work represents a solid endeavor that brings together multi-disciplinary research on various aspects of mass violence in Turkey and ties mass violence to national-identity construction from the late Ottoman period to the present day.” • Janet Klein, University of Akron

Description

Turkey has gone through significant transformations over the last century—from the Ottoman Empire and Young Turk era to the Republic of today—but throughout it has demonstrated troubling continuities in its encouragement and deployment of mass violence. In particular, the construction of a Muslim-Turkish identity has been achieved in part by designating “internal enemies” at whom public hatred can be directed. This volume provides a wide range of case studies and historiographical reflections on the alarming recurrence of such violence in Turkish history, as atrocities against varied ethnic-religious groups from the nineteenth century to today have propelled the nation’s very sense of itself.